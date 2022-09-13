History: In 1962, a new alcohol recovery program opened its doors in downtown Atlanta as a lifeline for men suffering from alcoholism. Many were one step away from going to jail. Ascensa Health (formerly St. Jude’s Recovery Center) was founded by judges, business leaders and local churches.
Did you know: Today, Ascensa Health owns eight facilities for men and women seeking treatment for addiction and mental health disorders who are homeless, low-income or uninsured. The nonprofit provides a holistic approach to care that treats the whole person depending on their individual needs.
Motto: Recover. Rebuild. Restore.
How you can help: Join Ascensa Health at Zoo Atlanta on Sept. 27 to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The Voices of Recovery luncheon will feature guest speaker Andrew Zimmern, an Emmy award-winning TV personality who will share his recovery story. All funds raised will support men, women, and their families in their path to recovery.
To learn more: Visit ascensahealth.org or call 404-874-2224.
