ArtsBridge Foundation

This organization is intent on creating the future through arts education.

This organization is intent on creating the future through arts education.

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

History: ArtsBridge Foundation began in 2005 as the fundraising arm for the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Since 2007, the nonprofit has focused on providing arts education to students across the state through unique programming and engaging experiences.

Did you know: Since its inception, more than 412,000 students from 68 counties have benefited from ArtsBridge’s programming through field trips, masterclasses, and the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards. Students have exposure to visual arts, puppetry, song and dance through various field trip opportunities. Depending on a student’s financial need, these programs can be offered free or at a low cost. Every student receives a free nutritious snack pack.

Motto: Creating the future through arts education.

How you can help: Donations and sponsorships are crucial to ArtsBridge’s goal of expanding its arts education programming, particularly for underserved communities. Enjoy a night of entertainment by attending their upcoming fundraising event, Overture Gala, on Aug. 5, followed by a concert tribute to the band ABBA.

To learn more: Visit artsbridgega.org or email jdobbshill@artsbridgega.org or call 770-916-2803.

About the Author

Angela K. Walker
