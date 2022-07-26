ArtsBridge Foundation

How you can help: Donations and sponsorships are crucial to ArtsBridge’s goal of expanding its arts education programming, particularly for underserved communities. Enjoy a night of entertainment by attending their upcoming fundraising event, Overture Gala, on Aug. 5, followed by a concert tribute to the band ABBA.

To learn more: Visit artsbridgega.org or email jdobbshill@artsbridgega.org or call 770-916-2803.