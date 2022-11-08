BreakingNews
History: In 1996, founder Zina Age started Aniz, Inc. to support people infected and affected by HIV.

Did you know: This organization has served more than 100,000 people by providing therapeutic care and other programs to support each person’s emotional, physical, and psychological needs. This includes members of the LGBTQ community, as well as people dealing with substance abuse, homelessness, HIV and obesity. Support groups are available, as well as free access to In addition to tests for HIV, syphilis, Hepatitis B-C and other conditions.

Motto: Aniz’s mission is to promote emotional and physical wellness by integrating holistic harm reduction and trauma care approaches when providing mental health, substance misuse counseling, peer support and sexual health help.

How you can help: Anyone willing to walk with Aniz can volunteer in the office, make wound and syringe kits for people who use drugs or assist during their outreach efforts. Follow, like, and share information about Aniz on Facebook. Financial donations are always welcome.

To learn more: Visit aniz.org or call 404-521-4410.

