Angel’s House

Motto: To provide a safe and secure environment for our teens so that emotional healing and development of personal and family living skills may occur.

How You Can Help: Participate in its annual fundraiser, the Run for Angels 5k or 1 Mile fun run on March 27. Monetary donations can support the purchase of new mattresses, a passenger van and other house supplies. Check out the Amazon wish list on the website for needed household items, food, or arts and craft materials.