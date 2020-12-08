X

Angel’s House

Courtesy of Angel's House
Courtesy of Angel's House

Credit: Picasa

Credit: Picasa

Inspire Atlanta | 21 minutes ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

Did You Know: Angel’s House provides safe housing for up to 10 girls and since 2004 has provided a home for more than 265 children across the state. It runs like a home with two sets of parents who rotate living in the house 24/7. Everyone gets treated like family – they have chores, eat meals together family-style and build positive relationships.

Motto: To provide a safe and secure environment for our teens so that emotional healing and development of personal and family living skills may occur.

How You Can Help: Participate in its annual fundraiser, the Run for Angels 5k or 1 Mile fun run on March 27. Monetary donations can support the purchase of new mattresses, a passenger van and other house supplies. Check out the Amazon wish list on the website for needed household items, food, or arts and craft materials.

To Learns More: Visit theangelshouse.org or email info@theangelshouse.org.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.