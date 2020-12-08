Did You Know: Angel’s House provides safe housing for up to 10 girls and since 2004 has provided a home for more than 265 children across the state. It runs like a home with two sets of parents who rotate living in the house 24/7. Everyone gets treated like family – they have chores, eat meals together family-style and build positive relationships.
Motto: To provide a safe and secure environment for our teens so that emotional healing and development of personal and family living skills may occur.
How You Can Help: Participate in its annual fundraiser, the Run for Angels 5k or 1 Mile fun run on March 27. Monetary donations can support the purchase of new mattresses, a passenger van and other house supplies. Check out the Amazon wish list on the website for needed household items, food, or arts and craft materials.
To Learns More: Visit theangelshouse.org or email info@theangelshouse.org.