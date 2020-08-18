AJC honors nurses with virtual awards ceremony

By now, you’ve given numerous shout-outs to nurses, those you know and those you don’t. You’ve donated meals and masks, honked your horn, and posted your heartfelt gratitude for healthcare workers on the front line battling COVID-19.
Here's another way to honor these heroes who provide compassionate care, putting others before self, as they work under such trying circumstances.
Join in a live-stream special event to celebrate nurses that’s being hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, Aug. 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is hosting its 15th Annual Nursing Excellence Awards virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards banquet is usually held live during National Nurses Week in May.
The event will salute the top 10 nurses chosen earlier this year by a panel of independent judges from more than 850 nominations received from the public. You’ll hear how each nurse has made a positive difference to others, as well as their first-hand accounts of how the pandemic is impacting their lives.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editor Kevin G. Riley and WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore will host the ceremony.
Sponsors include Wellstar Health System, Northside Hospital, Mercer University, Herzing University, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Nurses, the heart and soul of the community, have become the face of the pandemic. Please join us as we thank and celebrate these extraordinary heroes.
Event registration is free at AJC.com/CN.