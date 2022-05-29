ajc logo
X

Honoring Memorial Day in Georgia 2022

Info Boxes

A deeper look at how Atlantan and Georgians pause to remember on Memorial Day. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘On behalf of a grateful nation...’

Photos: Scenes from Memorial Day ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery

Things you can do: Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta

Memorial Day traditions: How these Georgians mark Memorial Day

Gold Star families: Spc. Ryan C. King’s family will gather in his memory at Georgia National Cemetery

Opinion: A tribute to our military NCOs’ leadership, sacrifice

Opinion: Reflect on sacrifices that ensured our freedom

Editors' Picks
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins14h ago
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia
18h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
9h ago
Clayton bookbag, locker ban: School leaders feared ‘deadly incident’
Clayton bookbag, locker ban: School leaders feared ‘deadly incident’
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
15h ago
The Latest
Georgia primary election
Georgia primary election results
Our reporting
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top