Honoring Memorial Day in Georgia 2022

A deeper look at how Atlantan and Georgians pause to remember on Memorial Day. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘On behalf of a grateful nation...’Photos: Scenes from Memorial Day ceremony at Marietta National CemeteryThings you can do: Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro AtlantaMemorial Day traditions: How these Georgians mark Memorial DayGold Star families: Spc. Ryan C. King’s family will gather in his memory at Georgia National CemeteryOpinion: A tribute to our military NCOs’ leadership, sacrificeOpinion: Reflect on sacrifices that ensured our freedomEditors' PicksPolice: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins14h agoBiden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia18h agoGeorgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship9h agoClayton bookbag, locker ban: School leaders feared ‘deadly incident’ Clayton bookbag, locker ban: School leaders feared ‘deadly incident’ Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event15h agoThe LatestGeorgia primary electionGeorgia primary election resultsOur reportingFeaturedCredit: Julie BennettGeorgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusersMan sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seenAtlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event15h ago