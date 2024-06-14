Breaking: BREAKING | Milton officer injured in shooting near Walmart
About Dr. Joon Lee, CEO at Emory Healthcare

Dr. Lee joined Emory Healthcare in July 2023 after a 27-year career at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), where he served as an interventional cardiologist, clinical researcher, academic leader and physician executive.

Lee’s research and clinical interests included the rapid treatment of cardiac emergencies and catheter-based therapy for valvular heart disease and the role of using stem cells in the treatment of heart disease.

Lee received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and his medical degree from Duke University’s School of Medicine. He completed a medical internship and residency, as well as two fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology, at Harvard Medical School teaching hospital Massachusetts General Hospital.

