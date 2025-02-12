Make Strive Foods’ Harvest Scones

The restaurant prepares many different versions of these scones like the pumpkin apple scones our reader enjoyed, and most often, they do not include grains. But Molson suggests readers fold in 1/2 cup of cooked wild rice and/or 1/3 cup raw millet to make an even more nourishing treat. She recommends using Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour.

Strive Foods’ Harvest Scones

3 cups gluten-free flour, plus extra for dusting work surface

2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

12 tablespoons cold vegan butter, cut into pieces

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4-inch slice navel orange, with peel

1 1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, with peel

3 tablespoons molasses

3 tablespoons citrus marmalade or date syrup

1 cup chopped dried fruit such as prunes, pears or cherries

1 cup chopped nuts or seeds such as walnuts, pecans, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1 apple or pear, with peel

Cashew Cream (see recipe), for serving

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the s-blade, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, cinnamon and baking soda. Pulse a few times to blend ingredients. Add vegan butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal, about 15 pulses. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Do not rinse food processor bowl. In the empty food processor bowl fitted with the s-blade, combine pumpkin puree, almond milk, orange slice, ginger, molasses and marmalade or date syrup. Process until smooth, then pour into bowl with butter and flour mixture. Stir just enough to combine, then fold in dried fruit, nuts or seeds, poppy seeds and hemp seeds. Core and halve apple or pear, cut 16 thin slices and set slices aside. Dice remainder of apple or pear and fold into the scone mixture. The mixture should be wet enough to just hold together. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer scone mixture to a lightly floured work surface. Lightly dust hands with flour and pat mixture into a 10-inch square that is 1-inch thick. Use a 2 1/2-inch round cutter to cut out scones. Transfer cut scones to prepared baking sheet. Pat scraps together and cut out remaining scones and transfer to baking sheet. (You should have enough dough to make 16 scones.) Top each wedge with a reserved slice of apple or pear. Bake 12 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack. Serve with Cashew Cream.

Makes 16.

Per scone, with citrus marmalade, without Cashew Cream: 322 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 3 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 277 milligrams sodium.

Cashew Cream

1 cup raw cashews

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons maple syrup

In the jar of a blender, combine cashews, water, lemon juice and maple syrup. Blend on high until creamy. Taste and add more lemon juice or maple syrup if desired. May be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Makes 1 cup.

Per tablespoon: 90 calories (percent of calories from fat, 60), 3 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Strive Foods, 225 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs; 678-732-3198, strivefoods.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

