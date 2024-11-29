This place we call home is filled with ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary feats. Their selfless acts make this region so special – and they bring out the best in all of us.

This year, we’re recognizing 48 inspiring Georgians who have done their small part to make a big difference. And with the holidays upon us, we wanted to share their inspiring stories, celebrate their accomplishments, and offer ways that you can help.

Our annual Everyday Heroes project is part of a special installment of Inspire Atlanta – an initiative that we began back in 2019 to profile remarkable Georgians. Just as the 48 people we're profiling couldn't do it alone, nor can we. That's why we worked closely with our partners to bring you this collection of uplifting stories.

We hope you enjoy this year’s collection. We hope it inspires you this holiday season and encourages you to get to know your neighbor. And we hope it sparks new ideas on how you can make Georgia a better home for us all.