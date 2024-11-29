Everyday Heroes: High school junior creates initiative to provide free glasses to those in need

“I realized I was unable to see my friends clearly on the playground, and I would bump into things occasionally, like furniture, and hold books up really close to my face in order to read,” Parkes said. “My parents noticed that I was experiencing some challenges and scheduled an appointment for me to see an optometrist.”

The doctor diagnosed her as nearsighted and prescribed eyeglasses.

“The first time I put them on, I couldn’t believe how clearly I could see,” she said. “It made a huge difference.”

As Parkes got older and more aware of societal discrepancies, she thought about how unhoused people, especially children, don’t have access to eye care. It was April when she first brought it up with her mother, Jennifer Long, and expressed how much it bothered her that some people go without something as essential as clear vision. She wanted to help.

Her mother stepped in to help her create the I Wanna See Project and form a plan of action. They decided to start with a drive to collect prescription glasses and quickly received 75 pairs just by sharing through word-of-mouth and social media.

Parkes’ efforts were shared on a segment for Atlanta’s WSB-TV, and the I Wanna See Project received 100 more pairs of glasses after it aired. The news story also led them to a partnership with National Vision.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Parkes said. “They’re going to donate eyewear that people don’t pick up and they’re going to provide eye screenings at our pop-ups.”

The I Wanna See Project’s inaugural event was hosted at the Riverside EpiCenter on Sept. 14 for the 6th Annual Health + Wellness Experience: Next Level. Opticians determined the prescriptions on all the donated glasses, and multiple optometrists administered screenings and distributed eyewear.

“A little girl around 9 years old came to our booth and was so nervous,” Parkes said. “She was picking out glasses for the first time. She reminded me of myself when I was little. I was active and didn’t want glasses to change that or for people to see me differently, but once you find a cute pair of frames, you know, it’s game over.”

Parkes has made the rounds to speak about the I Wanna See Project. She was featured on The Portia Show, she spoke at the International Day of the Girl event hosted by Douglasville Parks and Recs and presented her initiative to Fulton County school nurses who are hosting drives to collect used eyeglasses.

Parkes has accumulated over 1,500 pairs of glasses and plans to continue distributing them and providing free eye exams at pop-ups. She’s also set long-term goals for the I Wanna See Project.

“I really want to be able to help a lot more people beyond Atlanta, maybe in Tennessee, anywhere,” Parkes said. “I’m interested in the idea of having teenaged ambassadors, because I think teens have the energy and grit for an opportunity like this. Plus, many of them have glasses and understand the necessity.”

As Parkes hopes for a bright future with her nonprofit, she’s also preparing for college. Penn State is at the top of her list.

She hopes to major in a field that will allow her to help people or animals. She’s thinking of becoming a veterinarian, a dentist or maybe even an ophthalmologist.

HOW TO HELP

To donate to the I Wanna See Project via Spotfund, click here. For more information email iwannaseeproject@gmail.com or find the organization on Instagram at @iwannaseeproject.