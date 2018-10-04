Canoe (Vinings) – Lining the Chattahoochee River in Vinings, Canoe has become one of the best restaurant choices in Atlanta for almost any occasion. Executive Chef Matthew Basford's unique take on your favorites is reason enough to celebrate. Plus the wine selection is seriously amazing. Canoe serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, so pick your favorite meal and start your party.

If you're turning 21...

Vino Venue (Dunwoody) – Mark your legal milestone at this private facility located in Dunwoody. It's available for wine tastings and cooking classes. The school also makes special arrangements for birthday parties, such as pairing wines and beers with cheeses and desserts. There are all sorts of classes including popular series such as Everyday Essentials and Fusion Flavors. Click here to book a private event.

If you're on a budget...

Monday Night Brewing (Midtown) – Cheers to your birthday at Monday Night Brewing for a tour and a taste. Georgia's brewery and distillery laws changed again on Sept. 1, 2017 so now, you can take a tour, or just have some beer. Progress! Taproom prices are pretty easy on the wallet.

If you're celebrating during work...

Local Three (Buckhead) – While it's your special day, Local Three allows your co-workers to treat your meal and get back to the office in a reasonable amount of time. The restaurant's proximity to I-75, Buckhead, Atlanta's Westside and Cobb County make it an ideal meeting point. Parking in the garage attached to the restaurant is abundant and easily accessible from a traffic light at the entrance to the Piazza at Paces. Reserve the the Bushwood Private Dining Room for a more intimate setting.

If you're athletic...

Ormsby's (Westside) – Get your gaming on for your birthday by challenging your friends to a game of backgammon, skeeball, darts, pool or bocce ball. The atmosphere is the perfect spot for a relaxed birthday celebration.

If you're not afraid of heights...

The Sun Dial (downtown Atlanta) – View a 360-degree panorama of Atlanta from 723 feet while dining on contemporary and seasonal American cuisine prepared by chef Justin Mason. If planning an event for someone else, The Sun Dial can commemorate the night by surprising your loved one with a custom-made cake or a bouquet of flowers delivered to your table.

If you're a child at heart...

The Painted Pin (Buckhead) – If your upcoming age is a sore spot, relive your childhood celebrations by taking your friends to The Painted Pin in Buckhead. You'll feel classy in this upscale bowling alley while enjoying a school-aged classic. Make sure to book a lane because even with 20 lanes, there is often a wait to bowl. In the mean time, check out the other activities The Painted Pin has to offer, including ping pong, basketball, darts, bocce ball and skeeball. Pizza, sandwiches and cocktails are available.

If you're artsy...

High Museum of Art (Midtown) – Flex your creative muscle at the High Museum of Art. The museum owns more than 15,000 works of art, and constantly showcases new exhibits. Admission is $14.50 for adults, and group visits can be booked for large parties. When you need a snack break, the High offers a restaurant, cafe and coffee cart to satisfy your desires.

If you're outdoorsy...

Atlanta Botanical Garden (Midtown) – Spend the day among beautiful flowers and greenery at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The garden features many works of art and plant collections open to the public, but other private rentals, such as the Sourwood Terrace & Canopy Walk and the Edible Garden Outdoor Kitchen, can be booked for personal events.