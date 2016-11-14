Kathleen Cleaver looks at then and now on PBS’ ‘Black America Since MLK’

Teaching at Emory Law School has been particularly pleasant for the Yale Law School alum. “You work with people who are smart, who are young, who want to accomplish something. They have a lot of energy and you’re teaching them different aspects of the law,” she says.

Her experiences with the Panthers, particularly raising awareness around their co-founder Newton’s legal battles spearheaded by attorney Charles Garry, inspired her to go to law school. And many of those concerns influence her work to this day.

“The area I’ve been teaching in is legal history and areas of law and citizenship and law and race,” she explains. “This is an area that academically and politically that’s interesting to me so I get to teach about things that are interesting to me.”

She also finds today’s political landscape interesting in how it has and has not changed. “The United States is a very intriguing country in that it has a lot of flexibility. You can make a lot of changes and, guess what, things kind of end up in the same place. Maybe not the same way but the same place,” she says.

“The fundamental issues when we came into existence was the Vietnam War, racial domination and economic exploitation,” she explains, referring to the Black Panther Party. “So the only one not on the top of the list is the Vietnam War. We still have a lot of economic exploitation, a lot of racial domination, not necessarily in the same patterns, not necessarily to the same degree, but there is plenty of work to do to reach what folks used to call the Promised Land.”

Cleaver sees echoes of the past all around us. “We’re in a mode the puts Donald Trump in the role of George Wallace, Bernie Sanders in the role of McGovern and Hillary Clinton in the role of Richard Nixon,” Cleaver explains, citing an observation by a journalist whose name she cannot recall, just hours before Trump’s surprising election as president. “I find that very useful. So that shows some things change, some things haven’t.”

And, in the wake of it all, some would argue that Black Lives Matter is as high-profile today as the Black Panther Party was then. Yet Cleaver admits to not being intimately involved with that movement. "I'm an observer of Black Lives Matter," she explains. "I'm not a participant and I really don't have any close ties to make any comment other than what I read in the paper.

“What I will say is, when I first read about them, they said that they took their model from Ella Baker, who was a very wise and important figure in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which is the organization that I was in in the late 1960s. So that’s a wise choice.

“That means that they’ve committed to social justice and nonviolence and they have some sort of structure that allows the members to form their own chapters and basically choose the path that they want.”

Fifty years later, she, like many others, remains curious as to why the government chose to attack the Panthers. “It’s not the only organization, but it’s the most attacked organization. Therefore it’s been one of the best known,” she says. “I think the government needs to answer for it. Why was it the most attacked? It was attacked because obviously the FBI and the federal government and many other state governments and police departments thought that this was not something that they wanted to deal with and they set out to destroy it.”

Still, there have been unexpected highlights in the journey from then to now. “We have had a black president in the White House for eight years, which is something most people couldn’t even have imagined, particularly black people, but it happened. And it has had its effect. Its effect culturally. It’s also had its effect politically,” she says.

