Talented emerging Atlanta artists to watch

Kym Day

Artist Kym Day’s realist, romantic paintings of cowboys, horses and other icons of the Old West hilariously goose familiar American tropes. In Day’s paintings, the horses wear surgical masks, and the cowboys gingerly hand-feed their steeds lo mein noodles like lovesick boyfriends. The right kind of crazy, Day’s oil paintings are ablaze with remarkable formal skill, a gorgeous Maxfield Parrish vision of life drenched in otherworldly light and downy surfaces. You can see her work this August, COVID-allowing, at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Day also offers smaller, delicate works for a song on her website, like a portrait of a two-headed pug or a melancholy chihuahua that blend humor with a touch of doggie angst.

“Feeding Time,” (2020) in oil on canvas, by Kym Day. Photo credit: Kym Day

Shanequa Gay

Gay is a Grady-born native Atlantan who attended a triumvirate of local institutions; The Art Institute of Atlanta, Georgia State University and SCAD. Gay’s artistic chops sent droves of fans to her Hammonds House Museum solo exhibition “Lit Without Sherman” last fall, a brilliant ode to the historically black West End neighborhood. Current work turns painful history into transcendent hope in her “Devouts” series which imagines black women as agents of healing and change. Gay’s work can be seen in Jackson Fine Art’s exhibition “30 Years of Women,” viewable online.

"Epistemic" (2019) by Atlanta artist Shanequa Gay Credit: Shanequa Gay Credit: Shanequa Gay

Alex Christopher Williams

Steeped in a personal quest for identity, Williams' 2019 solo exhibition at Little Five Points' Wish Gallery used documentary-style images to talk about race and masculinity and the artist's own biracial status. With a photographic point of view that feels at once matter-of-fact and laser-focused, Williams' documentary work reveals a sharp eye for capturing the strangeness and mystery of daily life in subtle, observed moments. In addition to his work as a photographer, Williams co-founded the Mast gallery with fellow artist Ellie Dent and now runs an online art magazine Minor League (minorleague.us). During the COVID quarantine, Williams says he's been "taking care of my plants and my mental health."

“Untitled” from the series “Black, Like Paul” by Atlanta photographer Alex Christopher Williams. Photo credit: Alex Christopher Williams

Shawn Campbell

shawncampbellstudio.com

With his football player build and intimidating height, Midwesterner Campbell cuts a striking presence on the Atlanta art scene. But behind that towering linebacker facade beats the heart of a canny analyst of how power is displayed and used. In an occasionally endearing borderline disturbing photo project, “Get Some,” Campbell documented the sex and booze-fueled bonding rituals of young men. In “The End of a Perfect Day” Campbell, who received his MFA from the University of Georgia, takes an incisive documentary look at football culture.

Artist Shawn Campbell’s mix media sculpture “Buster,” (2020). Photo credit: Shawn Campbell

Recent sculptural work has featured DIY plywood structures that serve as the foundation to highlight familiar totems of American life: the flag, patriotic spectacles, masculinity, guns and sporting events.