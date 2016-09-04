Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Movie about Tuskegee Airmen showing Tuesday in local theaters

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 25, 2016

You could say the documentary “In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen” was prayed into existence.

The idea was birthed at an Augusta Huddle House restaurant.

Bryan Williams was sitting with Denton Adkinson, his partner in Augusta-based Bryton Entertainment, and Thomas Burroughs, an actor and recording engineer. They had just finished two music video shoots. He mentioned to the others that his wife had said that they were going to produce a documentary.

Such a project was really out of their wheelhouse, but they prayed about it anyway. Nothing. No bolt of lightning. No commanding voice.

The food came. They prayed again, asking God to point them in the direction “you would have us go.”

The door opened and an older African-American man came in wearing a Tuskegee airman hat, jacket and shirt. They talked, and Williams said that meeting “changed our company.”

The seed was planted for the film project.

“God gave it to us and it is the right thing to do,” he said.

The movie will be shown at several metro area theaters at 7 p.m. Tuesday as a one-night Fathom Event.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen, the popular name for a group of African-American military pilots and support personnel who fought in World War II. It included African-Americans and whites, as well as men and women.

Sixteen airmen are featured in the 90-minute documentary.

Included are three Georgia men: Charles Dryden, Leroy Eley and Hiram Little.

The documentary features interviews, rare photographs, archival footage and computer-generated re-creations.

Included in the Fathom presentation will be a panel discussion at the National Air Force Museum with Lt. Col. George Hardy of the Tuskegee Airmen; Col. Fred Gregory, former administrator of NASA; plus Williams, the film’s producer, and Adkinson, the director.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Add these community-curated spring reads to your book list
19h ago
OPINION: Licensing law ruling a victory for Georgia lactation consultants
Learning the price of love during Lent
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top