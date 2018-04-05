French drama is rich, full bodied look at winemaking family

Meanwhile, the grapes need harvesting, and de-stemming, and stomping, and of course, drinking. There are parties, and arguments and tender moments. Any wine aficionado should see this movie, even if the filmmakers had bungled the family dramatics. But the bonus is the film is terrific in all areas, with a dense screenplay by Klapisch and Santiago Amigorena, and engaging performances by all.

Klapisch, who scored hits early in his career with “When the Cat’s Away” (1996) and 2002 “L’auberge espagnole” (“The Spanish Apartment,” 2002), turns in one of his best films.

Perhaps the spirit of the film is best captured when Jean compares winemaking in Australia and France.

“Here you don’t make wine for the next two years,” he says. “You make it for the next 10, 20 years from now. In Australia, everything’s meant to be fresh, things are not meant to last.

”They’re different pleasures, my love.”

“Back to Burgundy”

Starring Pio Marmai, Ana Girardot and Francois Civil. Directed by Cedric Klapisch. In French with subtitles.

