Disney’s advice not lost on Kroffts

The Kroffts' managers handle a stable of top-tier comics and screenwriters, including Ferrell. Ferrell eventually signed on, as did director Brad Silberling and the screenwriters (Dennis McNicholas and Chris Henchy), all fans of the original series.

When word got out about the change in tone and some specifics, die-hard fans began sending hate mail.

"We did something right in the '70s, because 38-year-old guys are sending us death threats," says Marty, with a laugh.

Those notes, he says, were followed by letters of apology when it was announced the slow-moving Sleestaks would look like their predecessors and characters like the ape-boy Chaka get screen time.

Kids may not know Sleestaks from Shinola, but Marty says he thinks grown-up fans will bring their children, and they'll stay for the dinosaurs.

If all goes well, don't expect the Krofft buzz to go extinct. Movie adaptations of their shows "H.R. Pufnstuf" and "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters" are in the works. The hoopla reminds Sid of their first meeting with Walt Disney in the '60s.

"He said, 'Always put your name in front of everything you create, because someday it's going to be worth something,' " Sid recalls. "Well, this is the day."

