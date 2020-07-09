Local exhibit highlights work of self-taught Southern artist

The Atlanta Contemporary exhibition “Charles Williams: The Life and Death of Charles Williams” features more than 100 works including assemblages, sculptures and drawings created by the Kentucky artist. Courtesy of Atlanta Contemporary

Williams’ most telling personal signature, evident throughout the show, was a love of outlandish, joyous color that extended from the embellished sculptures he crafted from wood and found objects and painted in a rainbow of primary colors, to his personal space. Williams transformed his immediate world to match his desire. He decorated his Blue Diamond, Kentucky front yard with brightly painted trees and plastic flowers, a Technicolor expression of how he’d like the world to look visible in the Contemporary’s oversized photographic mural of his home. A row of his embellished painted tree stumps greets you at the entrance to the show, little stubby messengers from Williams’ World.

On one hand, Williams was a man without power or station. He lived in an impoverished sliver of Kentucky, yearned to do factory work but instead ended up a janitor at IBM. But his work often expressed extremes of power and purpose.

Williams was also committed to a kind of hyper inventive practicality, as seen in the dozens of “Pencil Holders” that command a long white table in one gallery. Shrines to markers and highlighters and No. 2 pencils, these pedestals painted in Williams’ typical intense color scheme are like parade floats for these ordinary work tools. They suggest a reverence for what those pencils and pens can create — an elevation of their station.

“Spectacular Captain Soul: Captives of the Cosmic Mayflower, Chapter 1 and 2” (1973) mixed media by Charles Williams. Courtesy of Atlanta Contemporary

It is not until Williams is dying that color leaves him. A series of works using found objects like liquor bottles and computer circuitry and fat, buttery slabs of black tar plunge you into the sense of despair Williams must have felt when he made them. He died in 1998 of HIV/AIDs, so poor that he essentially starved to death, a tragic end to a life remembered for its creativity and invention.

EVENT INFO

“The Life and Death of Charles Williams“

Through August 2. Register for a timed ticket online and masks are required for entry. Noon-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Free.

Atlanta Contemporary, 535 Means Street, NW. 404-688-1970, atlantacontemporary.org

Bottom line: A sad, fascinating peek into a childhood fascination with power and justice in this retrospective of a self-taught Kentucky artist’s body of work.