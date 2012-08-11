Salman Rushdie’s life and work on display at Emory University

“There was a period in my life where people said very nasty things about me," he said. "I thought during the time of the attack on that particular novel the best thing I could do is keep writing.”

Combined Shape Caption Novelist Sir Salman Rushdie speaks to the press at Emory University on Feb 23 about the opening of his literary archive exhibit at the school. Credit: Elissa Eubanks Credit: Elissa Eubanks Combined Shape Caption Novelist Sir Salman Rushdie speaks to the press at Emory University on Feb 23 about the opening of his literary archive exhibit at the school. Credit: Elissa Eubanks Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Emory’s archive, which is sponsored by the Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library, helps shape for viewers the time Rushdie spent underground. At that time, Rushdie wrote the children’s book “Haroun and the Sea of Stories” and the novels “The Moor’s Last Sigh” and “The Ground Beneath Her Feet.” The 62-year-old Brit is also known for works including “Midnight’s Children,” which won the British Booker Prize in 1981 and is now being made into a movie.

Emory officials first approached Rushdie about a potential archive when he gave the Richard Ellmann Lectures in Modern Literature at the university in 2004. He later joined the university as a distinguished writer in residence and teaches at Emory at least four weeks each year.

Rushdie, who was knighted in 2007, said seeing his work cataloged and on display brings him a step closer to writing about his controversial life.

"It’s my story, and at some point, it does need to get told," he said. "My instinct is that point is getting closer.”

The Salman Rushdie Archive may be viewed during library hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Please check ahead as library hours may change due to class schedules and events. The library is located at 540 Asbury Circle in Atlanta. For details, visit news.emory.edu/tags/topic/salman_rushdie/index.html or call 404-727-6887.