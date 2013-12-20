Bittersweet goodbyes, astonishing work on stage

BEST THEATER COMPANY. All things considered, Actor's Express is proving to be the city's most dazzling presenter of straight drama. After "Equus," the Peter Shaffer disturber about the boy and his horse, the theater delivered Theresa Rebeck's vicious dark comedy "Seminar," then followed up with "Pluto," Steve Yockey's heart-ripping tragedy about an American family gone out of orbit. A brilliant run.

BEST PRODUCTION. On the same day Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Choir Boy" opened on the Alliance Theatre's Hertz Stage, the 2008 winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition was named a MacArthur Foundation Fellow. How long before the Pulitzers come to call? McCraney's highly personal "Choir Boy" proved that it probably won't be too long. For me and countless others, it was the single most moving theatrical experience of the year.