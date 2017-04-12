Adult Swim spoofs Georgia judge’s vulgar outburst

The extraordinary hearing occurred June 17 in Rome and lasted about 11 minutes. When the transcript of the hearing became public, the exchanges were reported nationwide.

The transcript shows how an attempt by defendant Denver Fenton Allen to get a different public defender devolved into heated and nasty exchanges with Judge Bryant Durham Jr. At one point, after Durham made a “you look like a queer” remark, he even challenged the defendant to masturbate in front of him in the courtroom.