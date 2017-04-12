X

Adult Swim spoofs Georgia judge’s vulgar outburst

Judge Bryant Durham Jr., left, and a YouTube screen capture, right, of Morty from the Adult Swim animated series "Rick and Morty."
Life | April 12, 2017
By Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Georgia Superior Court judge’s outburst during a murder defendant’s hearing in June has become the subject of a comedy sketch on a recent episode of Adult Swim’s animated series “Rick and Morty.”

The extraordinary hearing occurred June 17 in Rome and lasted about 11 minutes. When the transcript of the hearing became public, the exchanges were reported nationwide.

The transcript  shows how an attempt by defendant Denver Fenton Allen to get a different public defender devolved into heated and nasty exchanges with Judge Bryant Durham Jr. At one point, after Durham made a “you look like a queer” remark, he even challenged the defendant to masturbate in front of him in the courtroom.

The "Rick and Morty" sketch re-enacts the entire hearing word for word in a nine-minute video posted to YouTube where it has over 1.2 million views.

