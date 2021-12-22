Youngest students at 11 Fulton County schools to receive boxes of books

Fulton leaders also are in the midst of updating English language arts textbooks used in all grade levels. Superintendent Mike Looney told board members he expects those new textbooks and classroom resources, scheduled to be selected in the spring, will include similar materials as the books the board just approved.

“This is meant to be a bridge expenditure between now and then,” Looney said.

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

The district used reading data from the beginning of the school year to identify the schools most in need of the extra literacy support.

All students in prekindergarten through second grade who attend those schools, as well as children in those grades who are learning virtually, will receive the boxes, officials said.

The sites are: Asa G. Hilliard, Bethune, Feldwood, Gullatt, Hamilton E. Holmes, Heritage, Love T. Nolan, Mimosa, Oakley, Parklane and Seaborn Lee elementary schools.

Families should receive the first box of books in January.