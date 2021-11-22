Fulton County school board approves $4 million for more iPads

”We’ve got this generation who got stuck on devices so much, and the video games are so really good at reeling them in,” she said. “It’s really doing a lot of damage to our students and what is our role? I think it’s time for us to have a larger discussion, particularly about the littles. I mean we need to really think about developmentally what is appropriate for those kids.”

Looney said technology should be used when appropriate in the classroom but said he also is concerned about how much time students spend on computers and personal cell phones.

“I do think that we should have a discussion about how much is too much,” he said. “Technology is one of the tools that we use, but we should have a conversation about the amount of time that we’re using devices.”