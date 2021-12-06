Fulton County parents can review options for new English textbooks

Parents, teachers and community members have until Jan. 21 to review the English language arts textbooks that could be used in Fulton County classrooms.
Fulton County Schools is updating the textbooks and resources used to teach reading and writing in kindergarten through 12th grades. As part of the textbook adoption process, books and materials from a half-dozen publishers will be displayed at schools and three administrative offices for the public to examine.
Those who inspect the textbook options can provide their feedback through electronic surveys. Officials said they will consider that input when they make a recommendation in February to the board on which textbooks to select.
Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones told board members last month that two district committees narrowed down the list of potential textbooks to come up with the options now available for public review.
Principals and district leaders evaluated the books based on how well they fit with Fulton’s Every Child Reads initiative. That effort is aimed at boosting students’ literacy skills by focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, reading comprehension and writing.
The books can be reviewed at all school buildings and the following district offices:
Administrative Center, 6201 Powers Ferry Road, N.W. in Atlanta
North Learning Center, 450 Northridge Parkway in Sandy Springs
South Learning Center, 4025 Flat Shoals Road in Union City
About the Author