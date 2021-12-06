Fulton County parents can review options for new English textbooks

Fulton County Schools is updating the textbooks and resources used to teach reading and writing in kindergarten through 12th grades. As part of the textbook adoption process, books and materials from a half-dozen publishers will be displayed at schools and three administrative offices for the public to examine.

Those who inspect the textbook options can provide their feedback through electronic surveys. Officials said they will consider that input when they make a recommendation in February to the board on which textbooks to select.