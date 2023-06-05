Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?

The Atlanta school board announced Friday it will not offer its superintendent, Lisa Herring, a contract extension once her contract expires in June 2024.

Atlanta is not the only metro school district experiencing change at the top spot. Here’s a breakdown of some of the recent moves.

Atlanta

School board chairwoman Eshé Collins said in Friday’s announcement that the board will search for “the next transformative leader” for the district. The statement did not say when the search will begin. Herring said in a statement Friday she will continue to work with the board, calling her time with the district “a dream realized.”

Clayton County

The school board named Anthony W. Smith interim superintendent in December. He was previously the school system’s deputy superintendent of governmental relations, partnerships, grants and operations.

The district has been mostly mum on its search for a permanent leader, including when it would hire a search team to help find candidates for the position. The school system is taking its time, in part, because it signed Smith to a one-year contract that won’t be up until Dec. 16.

Decatur

The school board unanimously agreed in April to hire Gyimah Whitaker to be the system’s new superintendent. She starts July 1, and her contract runs through June 30, 2026. Whitaker previously served as the deputy chief academic officer in Fulton County.

DeKalb County

The school board in April hired Devon Horton as its superintendent. Horton has been superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. Horton will start July 1. The contract ends June 30, 2025, with an option to renew another year.