Decatur school board unanimously approves new superintendent

Credit: City Schools of Decatur

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The City Schools of Decatur school board unanimously approved Gyimah Whitaker to be the system’s new superintendent in a special called session Tuesday evening.

Whitaker will start her new position on July 1, and her contract runs through June 30, 2026.

Whitaker was the sole finalist for the position.

The vote concludes a superintendent search that has been going on since April 2021, when the school board ended former superintendent David Dude’s contract amid reports of him underreporting time he took off from work and receiving reimbursements from the school board without providing receipts. Maggie Fehrman, a former assistant superintendent, has been filling the role of superintendent.

Whitaker previously served as the deputy chief academic officer in Fulton County, where she oversaw the assistant superintendents of student support services and learning and teaching, and was responsible for more than $156 million in school funds.

Whitaker’s base annual salary will be $235,000. Whitaker will also receive a $700 monthly allowance to cover various expenses.

