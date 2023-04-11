Decatur school board unanimously approves new superintendent

Explore Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent

The vote concludes a superintendent search that has been going on since April 2021, when the school board ended former superintendent David Dude’s contract amid reports of him underreporting time he took off from work and receiving reimbursements from the school board without providing receipts. Maggie Fehrman, a former assistant superintendent, has been filling the role of superintendent.

Whitaker previously served as the deputy chief academic officer in Fulton County, where she oversaw the assistant superintendents of student support services and learning and teaching, and was responsible for more than $156 million in school funds.