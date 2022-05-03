ajc logo
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?

Students at Woodridge Elementary School in DeKalb County wave goodbye as they leave on the last day of school. (Kent D. Johnson / AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Summer break is less than a month away

Public schools in metro Atlanta are in their last few weeks of classes before summer break.

Nearly all districts in the region end the school year in the week before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. The DeKalb County School District ends about a week ahead of the others, giving students and teachers a head start on summer jobs, projects or relaxation.

The summer is increasingly becoming a time for school as well. Most districts have expanded their enrichment and review programs in response to pandemic disruptions over the last two years and encouraged more students to participate.

If you aren’t someone counting down to summer break, below is a list of last days of school across metro Atlanta, based on each district’s published calendar.

Atlanta Public Schools: May 26

Buford City Schools: May 26

Cherokee County: May 27

Clayton County: May 24

Cobb County: May 25

Decatur City Schools: May 27

DeKalb County: May 20

Fayette County: May 27

Forsyth County: May 26

Fulton County: May 26

Gwinnett County: May 25

Henry County: May 27

Marietta City Schools: May 26

May is also graduation season for metro Atlanta and Georgia high schools. Here are links to metro Atlanta graduation schedules by school district:

Atlanta Public Schools

Cherokee County Public Schools

Clayton County Public Schools

Cobb County Public Schools

Decatur City Schools

DeKalb County Public Schools

Fayette County Public Schools

Forsyth County Public Schools

Fulton County Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Henry County Schools

Marietta City Schools

For more metro Atlanta school news, visit the AJC education page and the AJC Get Schooled Blog.

Reporters Vanessa McCray and Leon Stafford contributed to this article.

