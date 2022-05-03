When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?

Public schools in metro Atlanta are in their last few weeks of classes before summer break.
Nearly all districts in the region end the school year in the week before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. The DeKalb County School District ends about a week ahead of the others, giving students and teachers a head start on summer jobs, projects or relaxation.
The summer is increasingly becoming a time for school as well. Most districts have expanded their enrichment and review programs in response to pandemic disruptions over the last two years and encouraged more students to participate.
If you aren’t someone counting down to summer break, below is a list of last days of school across metro Atlanta, based on each district’s published calendar.
Atlanta Public Schools: May 26
Buford City Schools: May 26
Cherokee County: May 27
Clayton County: May 24
Cobb County: May 25
Decatur City Schools: May 27
DeKalb County: May 20
Fayette County: May 27
Forsyth County: May 26
Fulton County: May 26
Gwinnett County: May 25
Henry County: May 27
Marietta City Schools: May 26
May is also graduation season for metro Atlanta and Georgia high schools. Here are links to metro Atlanta graduation schedules by school district:
Reporters Vanessa McCray and Leon Stafford contributed to this article.
