DeKalb County School District sets high school graduation dates

The DeKalb County School District will host its 2022 graduation ceremonies in May.
Approximately 6,000 students from the state’s third-largest district will graduate in 24 ceremonies.
All but one of the ceremonies will take place the week of May 16. If there’s inclement weather, ceremonies could be rescheduled to May 22-24.
Each ceremony will also be live streamed on the district’s website, YouTube and Facebook.
The district hosted virtual graduation ceremonies in 2020, and returned to in-person ceremonies in 2021.
The 2022 DeKalb County graduations will take place at the James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston unless otherwise noted. The dates are:
- Arabia Mountain High: 11:30 a.m. May 21
- Cedar Grove High: 7:30 p.m. May 19
- Chamblee High: 11:30 a.m. May 20
- Clarkston High: 9 a.m. May 17
- Columbia High: 9 a.m. May 19
- Cross Keys High: 7:30 p.m. May 16
- DeKalb Early College Academy: 5 p.m. May 21
- DeKalb School of the Arts: 5 p.m. May 18
- Druid Hills High: 7:30 p.m. May 18
- Dunwoody High: 11:30 a.m. May 16
- Lakeside High: 11:30 a.m. May 17
- Lithonia High: 9 a.m. May 20
- Margaret Harris Comprehensive School: 9 a.m. May 13 at Margaret Harris Comprehensive School
- Martin Luther King, Jr. High: 9 a.m. May 16
- Miller Grove High: 7:30 p.m. May 17
- Redan High: 9 a.m. May 18
- Ronald E. McNair High: 5 p.m. May 20
- Sarah Elizabeth Andrews High: 5 p.m. May 19
- Southwest DeKalb High: 11:30 a.m. May 18
- Stephenson High: 11:30 a.m. May 19
- Stone Mountain High: 5 p.m. May 17
- Tapestry Charter School: 5 p.m. May 16
- Towers High: 9 a.m. May 21
- Tucker High: 7:30 p.m. May 20
