Atlanta Public Schools sets graduation dates for class of 2022

Atlanta high school seniors will celebrate graduation at the McCamish Pavilion at Georgia Tech.
Atlanta Public Schools on Monday that commencement ceremonies will be held May 24-27. They also will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
Two Atlanta charter schools — Atlanta Classical Academy and Drew Charter School — will organize and host their own events.
McCamish Pavilion ceremonies are as follows:
May 24
- 4 p.m. Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and the B.E.S.T. Academy
- 7 p.m. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
May 25
- 11 a.m. Midtown High School
- 3 p.m. Frederick Douglass High School
- 7 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School
May 26
- 11 a.m. Benjamin E. Mays High School
- 3 p.m. Carver High School
- 7 p.m. South Atlanta High School
May 27
- 11 a.m. North Atlanta High School
- 3 p.m. Maynard H. Jackson High School
- 7 p.m. Daniel M. Therrell High School
