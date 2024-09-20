Breaking: Georgia Election Board passes hand-counting requirement on election night
Education

Water main break impacts four Atlanta schools

Atlanta Public Schools headquarters is providing resources to four schools being impacted Friday by a water main break. AJC FILE PHOTO.

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Public Schools headquarters is providing resources to four schools being impacted Friday by a water main break. AJC FILE PHOTO.
By
1 hour ago

Four schools in Atlanta are being impacted Friday by a water main break in the southeast corner of the city.

The Atlanta school district’s facilities department is delivering resources, such as bottled water for drinking, a portable trailer to provide water for restrooms, and hand sanitizer for hand washing to the four schools: Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, Humphries Elementary School, Price Middle School and Slater Elementary School.

“Our school day will continue as scheduled, as we do not expect any disruptions to instruction,” the school district said in a statement.

The water main break occurred at the intersection of Moury Avenue & Jonesboro Road. Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said the break was caused a breach in the line by a private contractor. Crews are onsite and working to repair the 24-inch water main.

City officials said impacted residents and businesses may experience a temporary disruption of water service and/or low water pressure while the repairs take place.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Students return to DeKalb elementary school after power outage
Placeholder Image

APS employee put on leave for bringing firearm to school, officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inspectors find signs of disrepair at Atlanta’s main sewage treatment plant
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After shooting at Georgia high school, students will return next week for half-days
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform1h ago
Georgia students plan walkouts Friday to demand tougher gun safety measures
Apalachee High student reaches millions with rap song in tribute to his teacher
Featured
Placeholder Image

Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters
Georgia students plan walkouts Friday to demand tougher gun safety measures