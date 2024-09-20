Water main break impacts four Atlanta schools

Four schools in Atlanta are being impacted Friday by a water main break in the southeast corner of the city.
The Atlanta school district’s facilities department is delivering resources, such as bottled water for drinking, a portable trailer to provide water for restrooms, and hand sanitizer for hand washing to the four schools: Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, Humphries Elementary School, Price Middle School and Slater Elementary School.
“Our school day will continue as scheduled, as we do not expect any disruptions to instruction,” the school district said in a statement.
The water main break occurred at the intersection of Moury Avenue & Jonesboro Road. Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said the break was caused a breach in the line by a private contractor. Crews are onsite and working to repair the 24-inch water main.
City officials said impacted residents and businesses may experience a temporary disruption of water service and/or low water pressure while the repairs take place.
