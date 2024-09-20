Water main break impacts four Atlanta schools

Four schools in Atlanta are being impacted Friday by a water main break in the southeast corner of the city.

The Atlanta school district’s facilities department is delivering resources, such as bottled water for drinking, a portable trailer to provide water for restrooms, and hand sanitizer for hand washing to the four schools: Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy, Humphries Elementary School, Price Middle School and Slater Elementary School.

“Our school day will continue as scheduled, as we do not expect any disruptions to instruction,” the school district said in a statement.