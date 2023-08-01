Wake up kids. It’s time to go back to school

By , , and
11 minutes ago
A new school year began for several hundred thousand students across metro Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Classes are starting in public school districts including Atlanta, Cherokee, Cobb, the city of Decatur, Paulding, and Rockdale.

Some students will return to new schools. Tuesday is the first day of Virginia-Highland Elementary School in Atlanta in the former Inman Middle School building.

Many school districts are enacting new safety and security measures. Henry County, which starts classes Wednesday, has switched to one-point entries and will have security monitoring on all other doors, including detection of any doors left open, said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.

Schools are focusing more on literacy. State lawmakers earlier this year passed the Georgia Early Literacy Act, which calls for “high-quality” instructional materials aligned to the “science of reading,” which it defines as research that identifies “evidence-based” approaches.

Some school districts are asking for parents for patience, warning there might be delays on some bus routes as they continue to hire more bus drivers.

