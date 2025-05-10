Commencement season is upon us with thousands of college students in metro Atlanta and Georgia receiving their degrees. At the ceremonies, they’ll also hear from some major names in the academic, business and entertainment worlds who are scheduled to give addresses. Here’s a guide to this year’s events.
Georgia Tech, May 2
Carol Tomé, the CEO of UPS, gave the address at one of Georgia Tech’s undergraduate ceremonies on May 2.
Christopher Klaus, the founder of Internet Security Systems, was also a speaker during Tech’s ceremonies, and he also made news by announcing he would pay for the startup incorporation costs for every Tech graduate this year — from undergrads to Ph.D.s.
Oglethorpe University, May 3
A day after her address to Tech grads, Tomé was the speaker at the commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at Oglethorpe University.
University of Georgia, May 9
Jarryd Wallace, four-time Paralympian and winner of two bronze medals, delivered the spring undergraduate commencement address at the University of Georgia on May 9.
Atlanta Metropolitan State College, May 9
Retired PepsiCo business executive Skip Vaughan was tapped as this year’s commencement speaker at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on May 9. He is the past chair of the Atlanta Metropolitan College Foundation.
Clayton State University, May 9-10
State Rep. Beth Camp, a Republican who represents portions of Lamar and Spalding counties and all of Pike County, will give one of the commencement speeches at Clayton State University. The other speakers are former MARTA CEO Keith Parker and Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Georgia Gwinnett College, May 10
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still will give the commencement address at Georgia Gwinnett College on May 10.
Berry College, May 10
Berry College president Steve Briggs, who is retiring from the job, will give the commencement address to his students on May 10.
Emory University, May 12
Yeah! The music superstar Usher will give the commencement speech to Emory University‘s undergraduate students on May 12.
Morris Brown College, May 17
Bishop T.D. Jakes, the pastor, author, motivational speaker and filmmaker, will give the commencement address at Morris Brown College on May 17.
Agnes Scott College, May 17
NBC News “Dateline” correspondent Blayne Alexander will be the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on May 17. Alexander previously worked as a reporter at 11 Alive Atlanta (WXIA-TV).
Clark Atlanta University, May 18
Dennis Kimbro, the bestselling author, educator and motivational speaker will give the commencement address at Clark Atlanta University on May 18.
Spelman College, May 18
Taraji P. Henson, the award-winning actress, author and mental health activist will speak at Spelman College’s commencement on May 18.
Morehouse College, May 18
Cornel West, the longtime educator, author and progressive activist, will speak to the graduating class at Morehouse College on May 18.
