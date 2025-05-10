Breaking: Tennessee earthquake rattles homes in metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta, Georgia spring commencements underway

High-profile speakers prepare to address the class of 2025 at metro Atlanta colleges and universities.
The spring 2025 commencement season is underway in metro Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The spring 2025 commencement season is underway in metro Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Staff Report
1 hour ago

Commencement season is upon us with thousands of college students in metro Atlanta and Georgia receiving their degrees. At the ceremonies, they’ll also hear from some major names in the academic, business and entertainment worlds who are scheduled to give addresses. Here’s a guide to this year’s events.

Georgia Tech, May 2

Carol Tomé, the CEO of UPS, gave the address at one of Georgia Tech’s undergraduate ceremonies on May 2.

Carol Tome, CEO of UPS, delivers a keynote address during the Bachelor's afternoon ceremony of Spring 2025 Commencement at the McCamish Pavilion, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Christopher Klaus, the founder of Internet Security Systems, was also a speaker during Tech’s ceremonies, and he also made news by announcing he would pay for the startup incorporation costs for every Tech graduate this year — from undergrads to Ph.D.s.

Christopher Klaus, founder of Internet Security Systems, receiving an honorary doctorate at Georgia Tech's commencement on Friday, May 2, 2025. Courtesy of Georgia Tech

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Oglethorpe University, May 3

A day after her address to Tech grads, Tomé was the speaker at the commencement ceremony for the class of 2025 at Oglethorpe University.

University of Georgia, May 9

Jarryd Wallace, four-time Paralympian and winner of two bronze medals, delivered the spring undergraduate commencement address at the University of Georgia on May 9.

University of Georgia alumnus Jarryd J. Wallace speaks during the University of Georgia 2025 Spring Commencement at Sanford Stadium, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Wallace is a four-time Paralympian and two-time bronze medal winner. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Metropolitan State College, May 9

Retired PepsiCo business executive Skip Vaughan was tapped as this year’s commencement speaker at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on May 9. He is the past chair of the Atlanta Metropolitan College Foundation.

Skip Vaughan, retired VP and GM for Pepsi's Georgia market, will speak at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. (Courtesy of Atlanta Metropolitan State College)

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Clayton State University, May 9-10

Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord) speaks in support of HB1EX in the House Chamber at the Georgia State Capitol, in 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

State Rep. Beth Camp, a Republican who represents portions of Lamar and Spalding counties and all of Pike County, will give one of the commencement speeches at Clayton State University. The other speakers are former MARTA CEO Keith Parker and Veronica Maldonado-Torres, president and CEO of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Georgia Gwinnett College, May 10

David Still, mayor of Lawrenceville, will address Georgia Gwinnett College. (Courtesy)

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still will give the commencement address at Georgia Gwinnett College on May 10.

Berry College, May 10

Berry College President Steve Briggs, who is retiring, will give his college's commencement address. (Brant Sanderlin/Berry College)

Credit: Berry College

Credit: Berry College

Berry College president Steve Briggs, who is retiring from the job, will give the commencement address to his students on May 10.

Emory University, May 12

An Usher Raymond concert film will stream exclusively on BET+, beginning May 8. (BET+)

Credit: BET+

Credit: BET+

Yeah! The music superstar Usher will give the commencement speech to Emory University‘s undergraduate students on May 12.

Morris Brown College, May 17

Bishop T.D. Jakes, addresses the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during a service. (Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church)

Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Credit: Courtesy of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the pastor, author, motivational speaker and filmmaker, will give the commencement address at Morris Brown College on May 17.

Agnes Scott College, May 17

Blayne Alexander, an NBC News correspondent based out of Atlanta, is joining "Dateline." CREDIT Katlyne Hill Photography

Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography

Credit: Katlyne Hill Photography

NBC News “Dateline” correspondent Blayne Alexander will be the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in Decatur on May 17. Alexander previously worked as a reporter at 11 Alive Atlanta (WXIA-TV).

Clark Atlanta University, May 18

Author and business professor Dennis Kimbro will speak at Clark Atlanta University.
Dennis Kimbro, the bestselling author, educator and motivational speaker will give the commencement address at Clark Atlanta University on May 18.

Spelman College, May 18

Taraji P. Henson departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson, the award-winning actress, author and mental health activist will speak at Spelman College’s commencement on May 18.

Morehouse College, May 18

Cornel West speaks during a protest in Union Park near the United Center in Chicago, the site of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cornel West, the longtime educator, author and progressive activist, will speak to the graduating class at Morehouse College on May 18.

