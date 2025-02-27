Usher will deliver spring commencement address at Emory University

Atlanta music icon Usher will be the keynote speaker for Emory University’s spring commencement. The graduation will be held on May 12 on the Emory Quadrangle.
Usher will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters.
“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”
Though he spent much of his childhood in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Usher and his family moved to Atlanta when he was 12. Shortly after, he signed with Atlanta’s legendary LaFace Records—dropping his eponymous debut in 1994 at 15. The singer’s storied 30-year career includes eight Grammy awards, a diamond album, an epic Las Vegas residency and a Super Bowl halftime performance.
Earlier this year, Usher partnered with Audible to drop “The Last Showman,” an audio series that explores his extensive career. He capped the North American leg of his Past Present Future tour last year, which included six shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The 46-year-old will embark on the U.K. and European dates next month.
Since 1999, Usher’s New Look nonprofit has provided resources to more than 55,000 teens seeking to enhance their education and leadership skills. Last year, he received BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions,” Usher said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”
