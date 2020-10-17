University of Georgia celebrates spring commencement five months later

ATHENS — Several thousand University of Georgia students who earned their degrees this past spring gathered returned to the campus Friday evening for a celebration delayed by the coronavirus — commencement.
Friday’s commencement was the largest such outdoor celebration since the pandemic began in March. Other Georgia universities held virtual commencements, but UGA continued with plans for an outdoor celebration.
UGA held its ceremony, as usual, inside Sanford Stadium, but the party was different. This year, for example, the students and family sat together in the stands. Face masks, of course, were another change. Several sections were blocked off to create social distancing. Most of the deans were not in attendance.
Nearly 6,000 undergraduate students were eligible for graduation. The students arrived in their black caps and gowns.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The 75-minute ceremony was much shorter than most years. UGA President Jere Morehead began the festivities with social distancing instructions for a ceremony “long overdue for outstanding graduates.”
UGA closed its campus in March as the pandemic grew in Georgia. The students took classes online for the remainder of the semester. Despite those challenges, Morehead said he had high expectations for the graduates.
“We expect uncommon things from you because you are a graduate of the University of Georgia,” he said.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Jack L. Bush III, the student speaker, began an uncommon initiative before graduation. Bush started a scholarship fund with his own money for future students to pursue engineering degrees, Morehead said in his introduction.
In his speech, Bush, now an engineer at Lockheed Martin, talked about the good days and the challenging days at UGA.
“Ultimately, we made it,” Bush told the audience.
The students barked after the conferring of degrees and sang the UGA alma mater song.
Another tradition continued at the end. A fireworks show.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC