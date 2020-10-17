University of Georgia celebrates spring commencement five months later

The 75-minute ceremony was much shorter than most years. UGA President Jere Morehead began the festivities with social distancing instructions for a ceremony “long overdue for outstanding graduates.”

UGA closed its campus in March as the pandemic grew in Georgia. The students took classes online for the remainder of the semester. Despite those challenges, Morehead said he had high expectations for the graduates.

“We expect uncommon things from you because you are a graduate of the University of Georgia,” he said.

October 16, 2020 Athens - Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia, introduces faculty members during the 2020 Spring Undergraduate Commencement ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Friday, October 16, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jack L. Bush III, the student speaker, began an uncommon initiative before graduation. Bush started a scholarship fund with his own money for future students to pursue engineering degrees, Morehead said in his introduction.

In his speech, Bush, now an engineer at Lockheed Martin, talked about the good days and the challenging days at UGA.

“Ultimately, we made it,” Bush told the audience.

The students barked after the conferring of degrees and sang the UGA alma mater song.

Another tradition continued at the end. A fireworks show.