UGA to mark 60th anniversary of desegregation

Education | Jan 8, 2021
By Eric Stirgus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

January marks the 60th anniversary of desegregation at the University of Georgia.

The university, to some resistance, enrolled its first two African American students: Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton E. Holmes on Jan. 9, 1961.

Hunter, who later married and is now known as Charlayne Hunter-Gault is became a renowned journalist and civil rights activist. Holmes became an orthopedic surgeon and associate dean of Emory University’s medical school before his death in 1995.

The school has scheduled a host of events you can find here.

Coming Sunday in the AJC: An indepth look at the events of 1961 from a perspective of 60 years, including how it changed UGA then and how the university is continuing to increase its diversity. The stories willl appear in print editions and the ePaper Sunday as well as on ajc.com.

