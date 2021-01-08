UGA to mark 60th anniversary of desegregation

January marks the 60th anniversary of desegregation at the University of Georgia.
The university, to some resistance, enrolled its first two African American students: Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton E. Holmes on Jan. 9, 1961.
Hunter, who later married and is now known as Charlayne Hunter-Gault is became a renowned journalist and civil rights activist. Holmes became an orthopedic surgeon and associate dean of Emory University’s medical school before his death in 1995.
The school has scheduled a host of events you can find here.
