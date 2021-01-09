Milestones in UGA history for Black students, faculty

Here are some milestones for Black students and faculty at the University of Georgia:
- 1961: Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter become the first African Americans to register at UGA.
- 1962: Mary Frances Early becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Georgia. She enrolled in summer of 1961, a few months after Holmes and Hunter.
Credit: Phil Skinner
- 1966: Shirley Mathis McBay becomes the first African American to earn a Ph.D.
- 1967: Harry Sims, a long jumper, becomes the first African American UGA student to participate in an athletics competition.
- 1968: Richard Graham becomes first full-time African American faculty member, teaching in the School of Music.
- 1969: Zeta Pi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha becomes first African American fraternity on campus.
- 1970: Ronnie Hogue, a basketball player, becomes the first African American to play a major sport.
- 1982: Herschel Walker is selected the Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first African American UGA player to win college football’s most prestigious individual honor.
Credit: AJC file photo
- 1993: Telvis Rich and Ron Jones become first African Americans elected president and vice president of the student body.
- 1994: Ivery Clifton becomes the first African American dean.
- 2001: UGA renames its academic building after Holmes and Hunter.
- 2020: UGA names its College of Education after Early.
- 2020: Phaidra Buchanan is the first African American UGA student to be selected as a Rhodes Scholar.