Milestones in UGA history for Black students, faculty

Eight people who rang the Chapel Bell (from left) Autumn Pressley, Yvette Daniels, Ericka Davis, Jeff Brown, Shontel Cargill, Ken Dious, Horace King and Hamilton Holmes Jr. pose for a group photograph outside the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building on the campus in Athens on Saturday, January 9, 2021. On January 9, 1961, two courageous students, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter, took heroic steps on the University of GeorgiaÕs campus to enroll as students followed by Mary Frances Early, who entered graduate school that summer. Their legacies continue as they have contributed a lifetime of public service to their communities. Because of these students, the university now boasts a diverse campus made of numerous nationalities, races and ethnicities. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC