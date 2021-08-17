UGA, Georgia Tech among nation’s top public universities

To determine the college rankings, Niche combined data from the U.S. Department of Education and other sources with user input — reviews and ratings from current students, alumni and parents — in an analysis that included academics, campus, value for the financial investment and other factors.

Niche made one key change to its methodology this year by de-emphasizing the importance of SAT and ACT scores. Why? Challenges making appointments to test in-person due to COVID-19, acknowledgement of socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests and an increasing number of institutions adopting test-optional policies have all lessened the importance of these test scores.