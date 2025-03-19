After receiving a record-high number of applications, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday that it has finished admission decisions for the class of 2029.
The state’s flagship university received nearly 48,000 total applications this year, a record as it is becoming increasingly competitive to become a Bulldog. More than 15,800 were granted admission, an acceptance rate of 33%.
Here are five things to know about the incoming cohort:
- The incoming students had strong academic performances. The middle 50% of those admitted reported a grade-point average of 4.08-4.35, an ACT score of 30-34 and an SAT score of 1300-1470.
- They are coming from all over the country. Accepted students hail from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
- But Georgia’s flagship university is mostly admitting Georgians. In what appears to be a sign of success for the school’s in-state recruitment efforts, the class includes students from 154 of the state’s 159 counties. That’s six more counties than last year, as UGA aims to admit students from every county in the state.
- In a happy coincidence, 24 of the admitted students have the first name Georgia. It is not clear if all the Georgias are Georgians.
- They also had extracurriculars. Collectively the class has 16,500 volunteering roles, 23,000 leadership roles and participated in more than 10,000 athletic teams. That’s not to mention the 6,000 experiences they had in creative arts and close to 9,400 jobs they worked. Keep in mind that each student could have had multiple extracurriculars, such as playing on more than one athletic team.
Of course, not every student who earned admission will ultimately choose to attend UGA. And more decisions are coming, as the university on Friday will release information on admitted transfer students; UGA’s enrollment plan aims to enroll one transfer student for every two new first-year students.
“Year after year, the University of Georgia continues to attract incredibly talented students who arrive on campus ready to embrace their role as future leaders,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “I congratulate the students who have been admitted to the Class of 2029, and I look forward to welcoming them to our world-class learning environment this fall.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Georgia basketball bounces back into March Madness, earns No. 9 seed
Bulldogs hope to extend 'special run' when they face Gonzaga in a Midwest Regional first-round matchup Thursday in Wichita, Kan. Complete coverage of Georgia's return ......
Georgia unemployment rate steady in January despite job losses
Sectors like transportation and warehousing, information, and accommodation and food services saw job numbers decline in January, while some industries actually saw gains.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office
Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway
Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.