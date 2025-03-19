After receiving a record-high number of applications, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday that it has finished admission decisions for the class of 2029.

The state’s flagship university received nearly 48,000 total applications this year, a record as it is becoming increasingly competitive to become a Bulldog. More than 15,800 were granted admission, an acceptance rate of 33%.

Here are five things to know about the incoming cohort: