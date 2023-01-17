ajc logo
Two Cobb County students injured in altercation at middle school

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Two Cobb County students suffered injuries Tuesday during an altercation at a middle school, district officials said.

“A student caused injury to the victim and themselves,” the school district said.

Students and staff are safe, Cobb officials said.

The incident took place at Daniell Middle School, according to published reports. Cobb officials declined to say where the altercation occurred.

“This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges,” the district said in a statement.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

