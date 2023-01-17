Two Cobb County students injured in altercation at middle school

Two Cobb County students suffered injuries Tuesday during an altercation at a middle school, district officials said.
“A student caused injury to the victim and themselves,” the school district said.
Students and staff are safe, Cobb officials said.
The incident took place at Daniell Middle School, according to published reports. Cobb officials declined to say where the altercation occurred.
“This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges,” the district said in a statement.
