Thousands of metro Atlanta students start school today

Students and their families gather in the Exhibition Hall during Atlanta Public Schools' annual Back to School Bash at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022. APS students return to school Monday. (Photo: Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Education
5 minutes ago

Backpacks are ready; school buses are rolling.

It’s the first day of class in several metro Atlanta school districts.

Students in Atlanta Public Schools and in Cherokee, Cobb and Rockdale counties are returning to school Monday.

District officials have spent the summer months preparing for the new year, which comes with increased safety efforts to prevent armed intruders and continued concerns about COVID-19. In a competitive job market, some schools also face staffing shortages for bus drivers and teachers in certain subject areas.

In Cobb County, the school board recently agreed to allow some employees to carry weapons on campus. Teachers will not be allowed to carry weapons. The Atlanta district plans to hire 11 more police officers and a gang intelligence officer, increasing the APS police force to 106 officers.

As they walked into Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs, Katrina McDaniel and her daughter, Paige, were feeling hopeful about the year ahead.

Paige, now in the third grade, said she’s excited to learn her multiplication tables.

Her mother hopes everyone can stay safe.

”I’m hoping that COVID stays under control,” she said. “I hope they put better (security) measures in place. We want to have a good year — that’s the goal.”

More than 100,000 students went back to school today in Cobb County, the state’s second-largest school district.

Some COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, though a state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last spring allows parents to opt out of any school mask mandates. Atlanta will still require employees, including teachers, to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. A voluntary program will give students the chance to take COVID tests twice a week at their schools.

Clayton and Gwinnett counties will start classes beginning Wednesday. Students in DeKalb and Fulton counties go back next week.

About the Authors

