Thousands of metro Atlanta students start school today

As they walked into Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs, Katrina McDaniel and her daughter, Paige, were feeling hopeful about the year ahead.

Paige, now in the third grade, said she’s excited to learn her multiplication tables.

Her mother hopes everyone can stay safe.

”I’m hoping that COVID stays under control,” she said. “I hope they put better (security) measures in place. We want to have a good year — that’s the goal.”

More than 100,000 students went back to school today in Cobb County, the state’s second-largest school district.

Some COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, though a state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last spring allows parents to opt out of any school mask mandates. Atlanta will still require employees, including teachers, to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing. A voluntary program will give students the chance to take COVID tests twice a week at their schools.

Clayton and Gwinnett counties will start classes beginning Wednesday. Students in DeKalb and Fulton counties go back next week.