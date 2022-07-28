Supply issue forces Clayton County to temporarily relax clear backpack mandate

Cobb County school leaders earlier this month passed a controversial measure that allows some employees to carry weapons on campus. The district has not decided who those people will be other than to say it will not be teachers.

Beasley said he hopes the clear backpacks will be available in the first weeks of school. The district said outfitting all students with the book bags will cost the school system $1.1 million.

The superintendent said he was not sure how the backpacks will be distributed once they come in. He said the backpacks may go to elementary students first and build from there. He said parents can also buy transparent backpacks on their own.

“We’ll do our best to get them here by next week, but I don’t anticipate every book bag being here by next week given what we’re hearing from the supply chain,” he said.