Ten things to know about UGA’s diversity and inclusion plan

January 9, 20201 Athens - Ericka Davis (center) holds her iPhone to take a photograph with (clockwise from left), Shontel Cargill, Jeff Brown and Hamilton Holmes Jr. after they rang the Chapel Bell to honor the 60th anniversary of desegregation of the University of Georgia outside the UGA Chapel on the campus in Athens on Saturday, January 9, 2021. On January 9, 1961, two courageous students, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter, took heroic steps on the University of GeorgiaÕs campus to enroll as students followed by Mary Frances Early, who entered graduate school that summer. Their legacies continue as they have contributed a lifetime of public service to their communities. Because of these students, the university now boasts a diverse campus made of numerous nationalities, races and ethnicities. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education | 7 minutes ago
By Eric Stirgus, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

University of Georgia officials unveiled a plan Monday to advance diversity and inclusion among its students, faculty and staff.

UGA leaders have embarked on several efforts in recent years to address student and faculty diversity at the state’s flagship university. Some students and community leaders have criticized the university for not doing enough to address the impact of past discriminatory acts in Athens’ Black community and current racial disparities in its enrollment. UGA’s Black and Hispanic enrollment are about 8% and 6%, respectively.

Here are 10 goals of the plan:

  • Develop pipeline programs with various high schools, historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.
  • Seek at least an additional $1 million in matching funds for Georgia Commitment Scholarships or other need-based initiatives.
  • Develop diversity initiative for inclusion in first-year orientation and University Housing programs
  • Expand the student mentorship program to increase participation of underrepresented students.
  • Develop university-wide training program for search committees and unit heads to increase the number of underrepresented faculty, staff, postdoctoral fellows, graduate assistants, and student workers.
  • Find ways to retain more underrepresented faculty and staff.
  • Establish additional university-wide social events on a regular schedule.
  • Enhance the main website and marketing strategy to highlight community partnerships and activities.
  • Establish experiential learning scholarship for experiential learning in rural Georgia.
  • Establish awareness program for faculty and staff to complete its diversity certificate program.

