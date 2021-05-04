Ten things to know about UGA’s diversity and inclusion plan

University of Georgia officials unveiled a plan Monday to advance diversity and inclusion among its students, faculty and staff.
UGA leaders have embarked on several efforts in recent years to address student and faculty diversity at the state’s flagship university. Some students and community leaders have criticized the university for not doing enough to address the impact of past discriminatory acts in Athens’ Black community and current racial disparities in its enrollment. UGA’s Black and Hispanic enrollment are about 8% and 6%, respectively.
Here are 10 goals of the plan:
- Develop pipeline programs with various high schools, historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.
- Seek at least an additional $1 million in matching funds for Georgia Commitment Scholarships or other need-based initiatives.
- Develop diversity initiative for inclusion in first-year orientation and University Housing programs
- Expand the student mentorship program to increase participation of underrepresented students.
- Develop university-wide training program for search committees and unit heads to increase the number of underrepresented faculty, staff, postdoctoral fellows, graduate assistants, and student workers.
- Find ways to retain more underrepresented faculty and staff.
- Establish additional university-wide social events on a regular schedule.
- Enhance the main website and marketing strategy to highlight community partnerships and activities.
- Establish experiential learning scholarship for experiential learning in rural Georgia.
- Establish awareness program for faculty and staff to complete its diversity certificate program.