Teacher loses job after video shows racial epithet written in classroom

Some students laughed after he wrote the slur
Walnut Grove High School, Walton County, Georgia

Walnut Grove High School in Walton County has about 1,500 students. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

A Walton County teacher is no longer employed there after a video surfaced that appears to show the educator writing a racial epithet on a whiteboard in front of students.

In the video, which has been shared on several social media platforms in recent days, the teacher wrote the beginning of an epithet offensive to Black people with the final letter missing in front of a class at Walnut Grove High School. Some students could be heard shouting “r” after he paused and turned to them. The teacher then added the final letter of the word. Some students laughed when the teacher finished writing the word.

The school district has declined to release the name of the teacher. A school district spokeswoman did not share additional details about the situation Thursday, but said the school’s principal plans to address the situation with students when they return from spring break next week. Walnut Grove has nearly 1,500 students. About 15% of the school’s students are Black, according to state data.

Many people have voiced their outrage about the video on social media. One version of the video has been viewed more 16,000 times on Facebook.

The school posted a message about the incident on its website that said in part: “The behavior captured in the video does not reflect the values of Walnut Grove High School or the Walton County School District. Immediate action was taken and the teacher is no longer employed with Walton County Schools. Our commitment remains very clear: Every student deserves a safe, supportive and respectful environment. We are dedicated to our students, our culture and moving forward together as ONE Walton County.”

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

