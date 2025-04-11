A Walton County teacher is no longer employed there after a video surfaced that appears to show the educator writing a racial epithet on a whiteboard in front of students.

In the video, which has been shared on several social media platforms in recent days, the teacher wrote the beginning of an epithet offensive to Black people with the final letter missing in front of a class at Walnut Grove High School. Some students could be heard shouting “r” after he paused and turned to them. The teacher then added the final letter of the word. Some students laughed when the teacher finished writing the word.

The school district has declined to release the name of the teacher. A school district spokeswoman did not share additional details about the situation Thursday, but said the school’s principal plans to address the situation with students when they return from spring break next week. Walnut Grove has nearly 1,500 students. About 15% of the school’s students are Black, according to state data.