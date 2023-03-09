Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High

A white, male teacher used the n-word in front of a class at Decatur High School in December, according to news reports. Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said at the time that the teacher used the slur while correcting a student he heard using it. Students in the class described feeling uncomfortable by the teacher’s use of the word.

The incident sparked walkouts and protests from Decatur High students who said the district wasn’t holding the teacher involved accountable. The district then commissioned an independent evaluation of the incident and racism in the district more broadly.