Spelman to name Arts Center after alumna LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

Richardson Jackson received a Tony Award Best Actress Nomination for her performance as Lena Younger in the 2014 Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” Her film and television work includes roles in “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “U.S. Marshals,” and “Malcolm X.”

Samuel L. Jackson has been named the highest grossing actor of all time and won numerous awards for his performances.

“Their dedication to their artistry will leave a legacy that will inspire students in the Atlanta University Center for years to come,” Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a statement. “We are grateful for their gift and that of the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, Bank of America and David Rockefeller Jr. to renovate the space where these beloved talents got their start. Pioneers and leaders in producing important stories, LaTanya and Sam’s excellence will forever resonate in the arts center named for them.”