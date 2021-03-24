Spelman remembers “cherished” longtime official

Robert “Danny” Flanigan Jr held many job titles at Spelman College, and that’s because he did it all.
“When I came to Spelman almost six years ago, Danny was in charge of public safety, the dining hall, the bookstore, parking and facilities and grounds management,” the college’s president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, recalled. “Even with his hands full with overseeing operational responsibilities, his expertise and clear-eyed stewardship kept Spelman’s institutional budgets balanced, its audits clean and its Moody rating A1.”
Campbell, along with scores of present and former colleagues and students, in recent days have shared found memories of Flanigan, who died last week at the age of 71. A memorial service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday that will be livestreamed through Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.
Flanigan completed his 50th year of employment at Spelman in December, the historically Black women’s college near downtown Atlanta. Friends and colleagues remembered him as tough, yet warm-hearted. Some former students said they pursued careers in finance after meeting and learning from Flanigan. The college has a scholarship in his name. Campbell referred to him as “one of the most cherished members of the Spelman community.”
“So many Spelman sisters owe you a life of gratitude!,” graduate Connie F. Smith-Lindsey wrote on the college’s website. “I am one of the Black girls who loved Spelman and needed all the financial guidance and aid. Today, I get to say again — Thank you Mr. Danny Flanigan, Jr. for your legacy at Spelman College and for making time for me.”
Flanigan, a Lithonia native, earned a degree from what was then called Clark College and is now Clark Atlanta University. Flanigan started his professional career at the giant accounting firm, Arthur Andersen & Co., before joining Spelman as assistant to the business manager. He climbed the ladder at Spelman, becoming treasurer, then vice president for the Division of Business and Financial Affairs, and ultimately executive vice-president, treasurer and chief investment officer.
Spelman officials said he played a critical role in the construction of several properties on the leafy campus, such as the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center and the Albro-Falconer-Manley Science Center. Flanigan also developed funding sources to support the renovation of several residence halls. The college’s endowment — a key benchmark for investors — grew during his 50 years from $6 million to $400 million.
Flanigan was remembered as the go-to guy for advice for finance officials at several Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Former Spelman President Johnnetta Cole referred to him as “Professor” Flanigan for teaching her about the college’s business operations when she was hired in 1987.
Flanigan is survived by his wife, Anne Lois, of 50 years; their son, Robert Johnathan; his father, Robert Daniel Flanigan Sr.; several siblings and other relatives.