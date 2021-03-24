Spelman remembers “cherished” longtime official

Flanigan, a Lithonia native, earned a degree from what was then called Clark College and is now Clark Atlanta University. Flanigan started his professional career at the giant accounting firm, Arthur Andersen & Co., before joining Spelman as assistant to the business manager. He climbed the ladder at Spelman, becoming treasurer, then vice president for the Division of Business and Financial Affairs, and ultimately executive vice-president, treasurer and chief investment officer.

Spelman officials said he played a critical role in the construction of several properties on the leafy campus, such as the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center and the Albro-Falconer-Manley Science Center. Flanigan also developed funding sources to support the renovation of several residence halls. The college’s endowment — a key benchmark for investors — grew during his 50 years from $6 million to $400 million.

Flanigan was remembered as the go-to guy for advice for finance officials at several Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Former Spelman President Johnnetta Cole referred to him as “Professor” Flanigan for teaching her about the college’s business operations when she was hired in 1987.

Flanigan is survived by his wife, Anne Lois, of 50 years; their son, Robert Johnathan; his father, Robert Daniel Flanigan Sr.; several siblings and other relatives.