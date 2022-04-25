ajc logo
X

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president

Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Board scheduled to vote on nomination later today

A global public health expert who has helped the federal government with its COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts may soon become Spelman College’s next president.

Dr. Helene Gayle is the finalist to lead the private, historically Black college for women, located near downtown Atlanta. Spelman’s board of trustees is scheduled to vote this evening on Gayle’s nomination.

“I feel like my background in public health and medicine and in the sciences can be a real value,” Gayle told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Spelman’s current president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, is retiring in June.

Gayle, 66, currently leads the Chicago Community Trust, an organization that works to address wealth and equity gaps in that region. She was co-chair of a federal committee that worked to ensure equitable allocations of COVID-19 vaccines.

Gayle said her primary goal is making Spelman more affordable for students. Many of Spelman’s 2,200 students come from low-income households. About 80% of its students are taking out federal student loans, according to federal government data.

Gayle has Atlanta roots through her prior work at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and as CARE USA’s CEO for about nine years. Music superstar Bono once called Gayle “my queen” for her advice on how his nonprofit should address poverty and disease.

ExploreCARE chief: ‘Raise your hand and do something different’

One potential challenge for Gayle in leading Spelman is she has no administrative experience in higher education. Gayle, though, said she feels “very comfortable” in higher education, noting she’s been an adjunct professor at Emory University and at the University of Washington.

Spelman board member Kaye Foster said the lack of management experience in higher education was not a concern for the board. Foster said Gayle’s work in underserved communities, implementing strategies in combating HIV/AIDS at the CDC and growing the trust’s assets from about $3 billion to roughly $4.5 billion made her the best of among 300 candidates Spelman’s board considered for the job.

Gayle’s expertise in public health was also a plus, said Foster, the presidential search committee chair.

“She has made choices to change the world in every domain that she’s been in,” Foster said in an interview.

Combined ShapeCaption
Kat Jackson shows off her diploma after earning her international studies degree in 2020. Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Dr. Helene Gayle is the finalist to become Spelman's next president. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Kat Jackson shows off her diploma after earning her international studies degree in 2020. Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Dr. Helene Gayle is the finalist to become Spelman's next president. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Combined ShapeCaption
Kat Jackson shows off her diploma after earning her international studies degree in 2020. Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Dr. Helene Gayle is the finalist to become Spelman's next president. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Spelman is widely considered one of the nation’s best women’s colleges. Its six-year graduation rate is 77%, the highest of any HBCU.

Spelman has received an influx of large donations in recent years. Yet, Campbell has noted, it needs better student housing and technological upgrades.

Gayle said her goals include growing Spelman’s online program for adult learners, which the college launched last year. She also wants to enhance the college’s recent efforts to provide more courses and resources for students in science, technology, engineering and math.

Gayle believes Spelman — through STEM courses and its liberal arts curriculum — can play a major role in helping “young people prepare to solve the problems of yesterday and today, but not only that, but those of the future.”

Dr. Helene Gayle

Age: 66

Current Position: Chicago Community Trust president and chief executive officer

Past experience: Worked at the CDC from 1984 to 2001, specializing in HIV/AIDS prevention. Director of HIV, TB and Reproductive Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2001 to 2006. CARE USA CEO from 2006 to 2015. CEO of the McKinsey Social Initiative from 2015 to 2017.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Barnard College. Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. Medical degree from University of Pennsylvania.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts4h ago
Atlanta police handcuffed an injured to a gurney Monday morning before he was taken by ambulance from a Buckhead gas station on Pharr Road. His brother, Damien Moore, said he was not involved in the fight at a nearby nightclub that ended in a shooting.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Injured man flees to gas station after shooting at nearby club
7m ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
2h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
4h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
4h ago
Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
The Latest
Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school district
5h ago
Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
3h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
4h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top