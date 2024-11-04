Several dozen Georgia colleges offer fee application waivers in November

More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for high school seniors in November as part of the state’s Apply to College Month.
Students who apply through the Georgia Match direct admissions dashboard this month will automatically have their application fees waived.
This is the fourth year the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted application fee waivers in November. The commission said there is no limit on the number of schools a student may apply to using the application fee waivers. A few schools always waive their fees.
Here’s the list:
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Agnes Scott College
Albany State University
Albany Technical College
Andrew College
Athens Technical College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Atlanta Technical College
Augusta Technical College
Augusta University
Berry College
Brenau University
Brewton Parker College
Central Georgia Technical College
Chattahoochee Technical College
Clayton State University
Coastal Pines Technical College
College of Coastal Georgia
Columbus State University
Columbus Technical College
Dalton State College
East Georgia State College
Emmanuel University
Fort Valley State University
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Tech
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Georgia Piedmont Technical College
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Georgia State University (Perimeter College only)
Gordon State College
Gwinnett Technical College
Kennesaw State University
LaGrange College
Lanier Technical College
Life University
Mercer University
Middle Georgia State University
North Georgia Technical College
Oconee Fall Line Technical College
Ogeechee Technical College
Oglethorpe University
Piedmont University
Point University
Reinhardt University
Savannah State University
Savannah Technical College
South Georgia State College
South Georgia Technical College
Southeastern Technical College
Southern Crescent Technical College
Southern Regional Technical College
Thomas University
Truett McConnell University
University of North Georgia
University of West Georgia
Valdosta State University
Wesleyan College
West Georgia Technical College
Wireglass Georgia Technical College
Young Harris College
