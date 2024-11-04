Several dozen Georgia colleges offer fee application waivers in November

More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for high school seniors in November as part of the state’s Apply to College Month.

Students who apply through the Georgia Match direct admissions dashboard this month will automatically have their application fees waived.

This is the fourth year the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted application fee waivers in November. The commission said there is no limit on the number of schools a student may apply to using the application fee waivers. A few schools always waive their fees.