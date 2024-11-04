Education
Several dozen Georgia colleges offer fee application waivers in November

Dozens of Georgia colleges and universities are offering waivers for application fees in November. (AP photo)

By
16 minutes ago

More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for high school seniors in November as part of the state’s Apply to College Month.

Students who apply through the Georgia Match direct admissions dashboard this month will automatically have their application fees waived.

ExploreRead: 120,000 Georgia high school seniors to get direct college admissions letter

This is the fourth year the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted application fee waivers in November. The commission said there is no limit on the number of schools a student may apply to using the application fee waivers. A few schools always waive their fees.

Here’s the list:

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Agnes Scott College

Albany State University

Albany Technical College

Andrew College

Athens Technical College

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Atlanta Technical College

Augusta Technical College

Augusta University

Berry College

Brenau University

Brewton Parker College

Central Georgia Technical College

Chattahoochee Technical College

Clayton State University

Coastal Pines Technical College

College of Coastal Georgia

Columbus State University

Columbus Technical College

Dalton State College

East Georgia State College

Emmanuel University

Fort Valley State University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Tech

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia State University (Perimeter College only)

Gordon State College

Gwinnett Technical College

Kennesaw State University

LaGrange College

Lanier Technical College

Life University

Mercer University

Middle Georgia State University

North Georgia Technical College

Oconee Fall Line Technical College

Ogeechee Technical College

Oglethorpe University

Piedmont University

Point University

Reinhardt University

Savannah State University

Savannah Technical College

South Georgia State College

South Georgia Technical College

Southeastern Technical College

Southern Crescent Technical College

Southern Regional Technical College

Thomas University

Truett McConnell University

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

Valdosta State University

Wesleyan College

West Georgia Technical College

Wireglass Georgia Technical College

Young Harris College

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

