Regents authorize $4.5 million upgrade of Georgia Tech building

Georgia Tech will renovate lab space used by the engineering and computing colleges.

Georgia Tech will renovate lab space used by the engineering and computing colleges. (Courtesy of Georgia Tech)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A Georgia Tech building that houses lab space for the engineering and computing colleges will undergo a $4.5 million renovation.

The Georgia Board of Regents this week authorized the renovation of a portion of the 30,300-square-foot Tech Way Building. The site is located off North Avenue on the school’s Atlanta campus.

Planned updates include a new high-security storage space, laboratories, high-voltage electrical research laboratories and work space for graduate students. The building was previously an electrical parts warehouse.

“Approximately one-third of the building would be renovated to better meet the needs of graduate students and research faculty in the colleges,” Sandra Neuse, the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for real estate and facilities, told the board.

Funding for the project will come from Georgia Tech.

