ajc logo
X

Ossoff, Johnson make pitch for cybersecurity funding bill for HBCUs

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., holding the microphone, speaks during an event on Nov. 22, 2021 outside the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library about legislation to provide cybersecurity training funds to historically Black colleges and universities. (Photo Credit: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's office.)
Caption
ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., holding the microphone, speaks during an event on Nov. 22, 2021 outside the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library about legislation to provide cybersecurity training funds to historically Black colleges and universities. (Photo Credit: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff's office.)

Credit: Photo Contributed

Credit: Photo Contributed

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Lawmakers want to increase diversity in industry

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson made their pitch Monday for a bill that would fund cybersecurity job training for Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities and others across the nation.

The legislation would require 50% of all federal funding for cybersecurity grants to go to HBCUs and minority serving institutions. The remaining 50% would go to public colleges and universities who serve large populations of students receiving financial aid.

Georgia has nine accredited HBCUs. Morris Brown College is in an ongoing effort to regain its accreditation.

“These are jobs of the future, good paying jobs. We need a diverse cybersecurity workforce. Georgia can lead the way and Georgia’s HBCUs can lead the way,” Ossoff, D-Ga., said during remarks at Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library, which is used by students of several Atlanta HBCUs.

Ossoff co-authored the bill, which was introduced in August. The bill, which has some Republican support, has not come before the entire Senate, but Ossoff said he’s “confident about its prospects ... but we’ve got to keep pushing it forward.” Johnson has introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“There is a lack of diversity at this time in our cybersecurity apparatus,” said Johnson, D-Lithonia, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, Georgia’s largest private HBCU. “There is an abundant threat to us that emanates in the cyberworld and in order for us to solve these challenges, it requires a diverse workforce. This is what will be developed by the universities and colleges in this center to train students to participate and make a living in this field.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Eric Stirgus
Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
$1,000 payment planned for Atlanta Public Schools’ employees
32m ago
Georgia regents: Buildings named for people with ties to slavery won’t change
11h ago
Emory University student named Rhodes Scholar
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top