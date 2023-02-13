Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders

The petition, on Change.org, notes issues such as the high percentage of students who fared poorly on last year’s Georgia Milestones exams in English Language Arts and math, the district has 29 schools that need additional state support to improve academically, which was more than any school district in Georgia, and what they say is a disturbing number of disciplinary incidents.

“Atlanta Public School’s senior leaders have failed our students, teachers and staff in academic achievement, operations, climate and culture, engagement, and ethics, college and career readiness since July 2020 under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Lisa Herring,” the petition, by Transparency Now, begins. “Let the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education know WE WANT NEW SENIOR LEADERSHIP — including a new superintendent and senior cabinet — to change the trajectory for our kids and implement aggressive strategies that will increase growth and help ALL students achieve. Our students’ success, achievement and futures cannot wait.”